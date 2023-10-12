MNL Presents: The Mighty Trains on October 16

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live welcomes The Mighty Trains on October 16 at 9 p.m.

The Mighty Trains Band, which is more than just your average neighborhood band, has developed a distinctive American rock sound by fusing its members’ many backgrounds and musical preferences.

The band aims to keep the train moving by writing only original music and mixing in creative covers. Keep an eye out for the newest media and event news.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 16 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.