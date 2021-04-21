MNL PRESENTS: The Scotch Rockets On April 26

KVSC’s Monday Night Live welcomes The Scotch Rockets on April 26 starting at 9 p.m. The Scotch Rockets are rock and roll band from right here in Central Minnesota. The band released their New EP, “Cosmic,” in the Fall of 2020.

Every Wednesday “The Scotch Rockets” posts a track for everyone to mix a drink, take your shoes off, kick back, relax, listen to and enjoy.

The Scotch Rockets will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 26 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.