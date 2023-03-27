MNL Presents: The Twin Citizen on March 27

KVSC’s 32nd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Twin Citizen on March 27th starting at 9 p.m.

The Twin Citizen is a collection of individuals dedicated to crafting unique, accessible, funk, and alternatives. At the beginning of the Covid, Adam Lifto (Lead Guitar), Joe Hartley (Lead Vocals/Guitar), Paul Narlock (Bass), Will Hanson (keys) and Joe Diaz met through social media to develop a band that would support each other’s overall wellbeing, creativity, drive and passion for music. This band recently joined the Minnesota Music Coalition!

The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 27th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.