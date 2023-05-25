Monticello to Close Broadway Street Section

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The City of Monticello will be closing a section of Broadway Street for two weeks.

West Broadway Street between Highway 25 “Pine Street” and Walnut Street will close on Tuesday, May 30.

Officials say the closure is necessary to complete a water and sewer connection for the Block 52 development.

A detour will be posted along 7th Street West and Elm Street.

Officials say the work will take about two weeks to complete.