More than 1,000 Students to Graduate From St. Cloud State University Friday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University is preparing to recognize and celebrate more than 1,000 graduates at their commencement ceremonies Friday.

The school reports graduates participating in the ceremony are among the 844 students earning degrees and certificates this fall semester, including 679 undergraduate students and 196 graduate students. Nine of the graduate students are earning doctoral degrees.

Photo credit: St. Cloud State

Students and their families will hear a commencement address from doctoral student Tara Winchester in four separate ceremonies in Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall.

Ceremonies are scheduled for students at the following times:

9 a.m. for University College, College of Liberal Arts, School of the Arts and School of Public Affairs

11:30 a.m. for students graduating from Herberger Business School

2 p.m. for students graduating from College of Science and Engineering and School of Computing, Engineering and Environment

4:30 p.m. for students graduating from School of Health and Human Services and College of Education and Learning Design

As a reminder, all graduates and guests are required to wear masks during the ceremony they are attending. Live video streams of all ceremonies are available and posted online at SCSU’s commencement page.