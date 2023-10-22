Neighbor says shooting near SCSU is “not a surprise”

By Max Steigauf / News Reporter / Twitter: @MSteigauf

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A neighbor says the shooting near St. Cloud State University is “not a surprise.”

TJ Nelson lives behind the house that was involved in the Sunday morning shooting that killed one person and hurt two others.

Nelson says that what happened is “not a surprise.”

“Police are constantly over at the house,” she says. “Because of loud arguing and fights.”

Nelson says that night, a “large party” was happening at the house. She was in bed when she heard gunshots and got up to look.

She says “when police initially responded and tried to contain the scene, about 20 or 25 people just took off.”

St. Cloud Police urge the witnesses that fled to contact the Department with any information to the active investigation.

A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension truck parked next to St. Cloud Police and Fire mobile unit. Credit: Max Steigauf / KVSC

St. Cloud Police vehicles parked at the intersection of 6th Ave S and 8th St S. Credit: Max Steigauf / KVSC