New Centerline and Edge Striping to Begin In St. Cloud and Sartell Wednesday

By Alexander Fern / News Director

New centerline and edge striping is set to occur in and around the St. Cloud/Sartell area beginning Wednesday.

The re-striping will occur on County Road 120 from 300″ East of County Road 4 to County Road 1, and County Road 134 from the Sauk River to County Road 120 beginning Wednesday, June 14th.

Drivers are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and to expect delays. Be aware of the possibility of wet paint, and drivers are also asked to avoid the construction area if possible. Questions or concerns may be directed to the Stearns County Highway Department.