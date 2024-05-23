One dead in Benton County car, ATV crash; deputies investigating

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

LANGOLA TWP., Minn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed one in Langola Twp.

Before 2 p.m. on Monday, 54-year-old Heath Stolp of South Haven was driving northbound on 5th Avenue Northwest when he saw a cat in the road in front of him.

Stolp reportedly swerved to the right to avoid the cat where he then drove on the shoulder a bit and got back on the road. He says that’s when he saw 71-year-old Frank Hohmann of Rice on an ATV right in front of his car.

Hohmann was supposedly driving northbound in the northbound lane.

Stolp says he tried to stop but unfortunately hit him.

First responders found Hohmann at the scene lying on the east side with severe injuries. Despite first aid, he died at the scene.

Stolp was not hurt.

Deputies did not detect any signs of impairment from him at the scene of the crash.