One dead, two hurt in shooting near SCSU

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and hurt two others near St. Cloud State University.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the area between Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity and Barden Park on SCSU’s campus.

Police say an initial investigation revealed a dispute caused the gun fire.

They say a 34-year-old man died at the scene; two other men are being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital. Their names are not being revealed at this time.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random incident, and there is no on-going threat to the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.

Further updates will be given as the investigation continues.