Oct 22, 2023

One dead, two hurt in shooting near SCSU

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and hurt two others near St. Cloud State University.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the area between Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity and Barden Park on SCSU’s campus.

Police say an initial investigation revealed a dispute caused the gun fire.

They say a 34-year-old man died at the scene; two other men are being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital. Their names are not being revealed at this time.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random incident, and there is no on-going threat to the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.

Further updates will be given as the investigation continues.

Area of the 700 Block of 6th Avenue South where shooting occurred.

