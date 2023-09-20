Police arrest Sartell man after 100 mph chase ends in crash

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A Sartell man is in jail after fleeing police in a 100 mph chase.

It happened Tuesday around 8 p.m. on County Road 1 in Sartell.

Stearns County Sheriffs say a deputy was driving behind the pickup when it drove over the fog line multiple times–a few times going halfway off the road.

The deputy tried to stop the driver, but he sped off and reached speeds up to 100 mph.

Forty-five-year-old Kevin Johnstone of Sartell was chased only a mile before he lost control, rolled and crashed the pickup near Coneflower Lane in Le Sauk Township.

Johnstone was not hurt from the crash.

He is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail for fleeing a police officer and third-degree DWI.