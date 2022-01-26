‘Power In Diversity’ Conference At SCSU Happening This Weekend

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Multicultural Student Services is holding their free ‘Power in Diversity’ leadership conference this upcoming weekend in the Atwood Memorial Center.

This year’s theme Emerging from the Pandemic: Resilience and Reinvention will highlight organizations at St. Cloud State University and beyond.

The event has many opportunities for those wishing to attend. All keynotes and workshops will be available over Zoom and in-person. If you are attending in-person your registration includes a t-shirt, meals, a program booklet and entry to all conference related activities.

Activities on Friday include:

dynamic keynote presentations

workshops for personal development

a job fair for undergraduate and graduate students

a vaccine clinic being held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Atwood Ballroom

Saturday’s activities include:

Dinner and a Comedian

Masquerade Ball

Karaoke

Bowling and Billiards

To register for the conference visit the Multicultural Student Services Website.