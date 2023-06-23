Sartell Roundabout Construction to Begin Monday

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Construction is set to begin in Sartell on Monday to implement a new roundabout.

The project will be constructed at the intersection of County Roads four, and 133. This project is expected to continue at least until the middle of August.

This project will involve a complete intersection closure for the duration of the construction with a posted detour. Drivers are strongly urged to find alternate routes to minimize delays.

Dates and timeframes are weather dependent.