Saturday’s St. Cloud State Women’s and Men’s Hockey Games Featured on KVSC

KVSC-88.1 FM presents a Husky Hockey doubleheader this Saturday, November 4. Tune in to catch both the men’s and women’s St. Cloud State University hockey teams in action:

At 1:00 p.m., the women’s team hosts the Wisconsin Badgers, currently the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

At 6:00 p.m., the men’s team takes to their home ice to battle the Redhawks of Miami University. The pregame report gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

You can listen to the game broadcasts on 88.1 FM or via live stream at kvsc.org.