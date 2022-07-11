Jul 11, 2022

Schedule of Performers for Monday Night Live Fall 2022 at SCSU

The best in Central Minnesota live music on Your Sound Alternative and with our media partners, UTVS-Television, is shaping up for its 31st season. Grace is the talent coordinator for musicians/bands, Lindsey and Gavin will helm the sound engineering on the Allen and Heath Aventis audio board and Nyah is ready to rock it as the show’s host.

For booking, contact us at info@kvsc.org. Here, you can check out the history of past Monday Night Live guests! 

If you are interested in appearing on Monday Night Live please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act, please include MP3s or links for us to hear your music!

Here’s the dates we’ll bring you the beauty that is live musical expression.

Performance Dates

September 19
September 26
October 3
October 10
October 17
October 24
October 31
November 7
November 14
November 28
December 5

Show dates are subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issues.

Thank You Underwriters

