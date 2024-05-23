SCPD seize 32 pounds of illegal THC product at Smoke N’ Cloud

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are investigating after a search warrant led officers to seize dozens of pounds of illegal THC at a St. Cloud smoke shop.

Early on Friday, May 17, officers conducted a search warrant at Smoke N’ Cloud on Division Street after receiving complaints of suspected illegal cannabinoid product sales.

During the search, officers seized over 32 pounds of THC product that ranged from 35 to 120 times over the legal limit per serving.

The Minnesota Department of Health seized and placed an embargo on several thousands of dollars of additional merchandise determined to be non-compliant with state law. And a significant amount of cannabis flower was voluntarily destroyed on site for non-compliance.

The investigation is ongoing and will be referred for consideration of criminal charges, civil fines and licensure actions.

The search warrant was conducted without incident.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.