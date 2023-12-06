SCSU announces approval of three accelerated online programs

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Students at St. Cloud State University will soon be able to pursue three undergraduate degrees through new accelerated online programs.

The University announced the programs’ approval by the Minnesota State System Office on Tuesday. They approved Bachelor of Science degrees in Software Engineering, General Business and RN-Nursing.

The University says it’s “an opportunity to strengthen their mission of providing access to high quality programs [while] aligning with workforce needs.”

The programs will launch on Jan. 14 with online application availability coming in the next weeks.