SCSU launches 3 online undergrad programs

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University announced the launch of three online undergraduate degree programs on Wednesday. They are General Business, Software Engineering and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BS).

With the support of Academic Partnerships, the three online programs are designed to meet the needs and schedules of working adults.

SCSU President Dr. Robbyn Wacker says the programs “empower adults to complete their degrees, advance their careers and achieve their educational goals, regardless of their physical location or the demands of their work and family commitments.”

The first round of classes begins Mar. 10 with an application deadline of Feb. 26.

For more information and how to apply for these programs, visit degree.stcloudstate.edu.