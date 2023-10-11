SCSU sees an increase in enrollment for 2023-24

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Enrollment numbers are up for St. Cloud State University, the first time since 2015.

The University announced Wednesday that they have more than 10,000 students enrolled for the 2023-24 academic year.

It’s a 7.7% increase in full-time enrollment of both undergraduate and graduate students.

The University thanks their It’s Time campaign for the enrollment increase.

They say the increase shows progress in the University’s work to focus on the changing needs and demographics of today’s learners.