SCSU Teachers Education programs earn national accreditation

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — One of the programs St. Cloud State University is most known for recently earned national accreditation.

The University announced Wednesday its Teacher Education programs earned seven-year accreditation by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation.

The AAQEP is a 2017 membership association and quality assurance agency that provides accreditation services and formative support to all types of educator preparation providers.

Regarding the University’s Teacher Education programs, the AAQEP says “the program prepares candidates to work effectively as professional educators who can adapt to different contexts and continue to grow professionally. Candidates can benefit from a variety of clinical experiences and contexts.”

National accreditation assures the quality of professional preparation programs through a non-governmental, non-regulatory process of self-study and peer review.