FBI Reviewing St. Cloud Mosque Vandalism As a Bias Motivated Crime

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Two people were arrested following the vandalization of the St. Cloud Islamic Center located on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South. The incident happened at 4 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th.

Image from Google maps

The St. Cloud Police Department says 23-year-old Logan Oliver Smith and 25-year-old Victoria Catalina Veliz of New Hope were taken to the Stearns County Jail. They were held on felony charges of burglary after video surveillance confirms Smith and Veliz were the only two responsible.

Investigations show that the two damaged an exterior door to get inside the mosque and then caused other damage including harm to ceiling tiles and an office that was ransacked.

Authorities add this incident is being processed as a bias motivated crime and investigation from the FBI is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.