St. Cloud State Hosting Holocaust Education Webinar

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University is presenting a Holocaust education webinar on Wednesday, February 9.

The webinar will be hosted by Dr. Glenn Kurtz, and his book about a film based on a family vacation called “Three Minutes: a Lengthening.” The film will be shown at the webinar as well. Kurtz will speak on the subject of “Personal Story, Public History: Recovering Memory after the Holocaust.”

The webinar will be hosted through Zoom from 6 to 7:15 p.m. You can register to attend the event on Zoom.