St. Cloud State University names Larry Dietz as interim president

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University has found its interim president.

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities announced on Wednesday that Larry Dietz will serve as interim president of St. Cloud State University.

Dietz, who served as president for Illinois State University from 2014 until his retirement in 2021, will begin his two-year term on July 1, 2024.

Before he was president at Illinois State, he served as their vice president for student affairs where he was a key advocate for students and provided leadership on university-wide strategic planning and long-range financial planning initiatives.

Dietz succeeds Robbyn Wacker who has served as president of SCSU since 2018 and announced her her departure in Nov. at the completion of her contract on June 30.