St. Cloud Woman Seriously Injured After Crashing on Benton Drive Monday Night

KVSC staff report

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a woman is facing life threatening injuries after she crashed her vehicle on Benton Drive Monday night.

The single vehicle crash happened about 8:25 p.m. on Benton Drive near the Coborn’s Store in Sauk Rapids. Authorities say 22-year-old Tatyana Marie Depratto was driving northbound on Benton Drive at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and left the roadway and struck a center median barrier.

The investigation is still ongoing and the State Patrol assisted the Sauk Rapids Police Department.