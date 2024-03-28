Stearns County Sheriff’s Office officially launches IGNITE program

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office officially launched their new jail rehabilitation program on Wednesday.

The program called IGNITE, which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, focuses around inmates’ needs and provides them with the tools and support needed to foster personal growth, rehabilitation, and ultimately successful reintegration into society.

Stearns County is one of two counties in Minn. offering the program from the National Sheriff’s Association. The other is Hennepin County.

IGNITE will start rolling out next month and is voluntary for inmates.