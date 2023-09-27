“Stripe the Herb” for SCSU Homecoming 2023

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University’s Homecoming is next week, which also means the first game of the men’s hockey season.

The Huskies will face-off against the University of St. Thomas on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. for the Homecoming game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

And: The Huskies want fans to “Stripe the Herb.”

Help the Huskies paint the Hockey Center Red and Black by wearing your assigned section color to the game.

Tickets to the game are still available and can be purchased online at SCSUtickets.com or at the box office.

Make sure to tune in to 88.1 FM KVSC as Your Sound Alternative‘s Brian Moos and Alexander Fern call every play of the game.