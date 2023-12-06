The loon wins! State Emblems Redesign Commission selects winner for next state seal

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans officially have a winner for the next state seal.

The State Emblem Redesign Commission unanimously chose seal submission S224 at their Tuesday meeting.

The seal is designed by Ross Bruggink. It depicts the common loon, wild rice, lake waves, pine trees and 19 stars including the North Star along with the state’s moto: L’étoile du Nord.

In his designer statement, Bruggink explains that the 19 stars in the sky represent Minnesota being the 19th state to join the union after the original 13 with the North Star signifying Minnesota.

The seal will now advance to the final stage where the Commission can make any final changes before the Jan. 1 deadline.

The Commission has not announced a winner for the next state flag yet.