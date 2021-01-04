Trivia At Play Registration is Now Open

We are thrilled to present three different ways to register for Trivia At Play.

Please review all the options on KVSC’s Trivia Registration page. You can register online, in-person or via the mail.

The deadline to register is 3 p.m. on Friday, February 12. The contest will begin at 6 p.m. on February 12 and offer 33 hours of a variety of trivia questions about toys, games, sports, science, pop culture, visual trivia, history and more!

You can learn more about the history of trivia weekend and about the option to volunteer on the trivia phone hotlines. Good luck teams and volunteers in 2021!