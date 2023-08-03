Trivia Theme Reveal Party!

Join us Saturday, August 26th at 2pm for the reveal of the theme of KVSC’s 45th annual Trivia marathon. This event will be held OUTDOORS on the Atwood Mall on the campus of St. Cloud State University. There will be FREE FOOD & drinks. Phone Bank superstar “Peggy” will be grilling up burgers, brats, hotdogs, pulled pork and more! All at no cost to our KVSC Trivia family. Jupiter Moon Ice Cream will be selling their handcrafted artisan ice cream as a fundraiser to support KVSC & Trivia.

At 3pm, the theme for Trivia 2024 will be revealed! Invite your team, friends, & family to come get some FREE food and hang out with all of your KVSC & Trivia friends. Come enjoy summer outdoors on the Atwood Mall, located between the Atwood Memorial Center and the front doors of Stewart Hall, on the campus of St. Cloud State University.