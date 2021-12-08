Trombone Quartet ‘Paper Clips’ Performs MoTown Hits Friday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s a neat lunch-time opportunity to enjoy some live music this Friday at St. Cloud State University.

The Department of Music is hosting Lauren Husting and the Paper Clips Trombone Quartet. Their program is described as program of Motown’s greatest early hits, as well as its roots and the exodus of musicians it influenced.

The performance is part of the convocation series and Husting is the low brass instructor for SCSU. She’s also is a founding member of Brass Lassie, a 10-piece traditional folk band combining brass and jazz arrangements with Celtic, Scottish, Irish, and French-Canadian tunes and serves as both trombonist and horn arranger for R&B/soul cover band The Satellites.

The show begins at noon in the Recital Hall of the Performing Arts Center. Masking is required for in-person attendance, but a Zoom viewing option is available as well.

—-

https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/99197284552

Meeting ID: 991 9728 4552

Passcode: musicdept