 U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith Hosting Press Conference at St. Cloud Regional Airport

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith will be at the St. Cloud Regional Airport for a press conference today. They’re expected to announce $495,000 in federal funding to replace outdated infrastructure at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The investment is made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which both Klobuchar and Smith helped pass.

The press conference is 12:00 p.m.. at the St. Cloud Regional Airport Terminal Building. Members from the community are welcome to attend the press conference.

The $495,000 investment is an Airport Improvement Grant for Federal Aviation Administration Control Towers, which was funded through the IIJA. The funding will be used to replace outdated tower equipment on the Minimum Equipment List, which is critical to the safe and efficient operation of the airport.