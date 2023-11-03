UPDATE: SCPD, BCA ask public for video evidence on Oct. 22 shooting near SCSU

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) gave an update Friday on their investigation into the Oct. 22 shooting near St. Cloud State University that killed one and hurt two others.

Investigators are now requesting any video evidence related to the incident to be shared with the SCPD.

Videos or any other information can be sent to StCloudCopHouse@gmail.com or sent anonymously via TriCountyCrimeStoppers.org.