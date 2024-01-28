USA Hockey announces neck protection mandate for players under 18

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The USA Hockey Congress announced Sunday that they’ve approved legislation to require neck protection for players under the age of 18.

Effective Aug. 1, youth hockey players will be required to wear neck protection in game and in practice. On-ice officials under the age of 18 will also be required to wear neck guards.

USA Hockey has long recommended the use of neck protection, as well as cut-resistant socks, sleeves or undergarments. But in Nov., the USA Hockey Board of Directors asked the organization’s Safety and Protective Equipment Committee for rule changes related to neck laceration protection following the tragic death of Adam Johnson.

Though the mandate does not affect adults, the legislation strongly recommends that they too wear neck protection.