Vehicle Rear Ends School Bus in Waite Park Monday Morning

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Radio

No one was injured, but a minivan was damaged after rear-ending a school bus in Waite Park Monday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s office is reporting that just before 7 a.m. that a 21-year-old man ran into a District 742 school bus.

Kia Sedona involved in accident

The school bus was traveling westbound on County Road 75 and came to a stop at a red light at 28th Avenue South in Waite Park. Jaret Johnson of Morris was driving behind the school bus when he ran into the back of the bus. Johnson told a sergeant he did not see the school bus stopping at the red light.

There were two juvenile passengers on the bus at the time of the crash but no one involved reported any injuries. Johnson was issued a citation for inattentive driving.