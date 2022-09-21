Voting for November 8th’s General Election Opens September 23rd

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Polls open for the November 8th General Election Friday, September 23rd and now St. Cloud has a new voting location.

The Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer says the two locations are at:

New: St. Cloud City Hall, 1201 7th St S. St. Cloud City Hall also has ballots available for those citizens who reside in the City of St. Cloud or Sartell that are in Benton or Sherburne County.

Stearns County Service Center, Election Office, 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park. Officials note that the Stearns County Administration building is no longer a voting location.

Organizers say hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday, November 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

You can also apply for an absentee ballot online or by contacting the Auditor-Treasurer’s office and having an application mailed to you.