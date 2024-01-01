Voting Is Open for the KVSC Top 88 of 2023

It’s an annual tradition more beloved than an orb creeping downwards as chilled Times Square visitors count backwards in unison: Voting is open for this year’s KVSC Top 88.

Every year around this time, the KVSC music department compiles a list of all the new albums played on the station during the previous 12 months. Using that list, KVSC staff and listeners pick their top 20 albums of the year, and the music department tabulates those ballots to create a list of the top 88 albums for all to revel in!

The list of all the 2023 albums spun on Your Sound Alternative is located here, and the ballot that you can fill out with your own top 20 list is located here. Email your completed ballot to info@kvsc.org to be counted. Remember: If you select an album that we did not play on KVSC general programming, it will not be counted.

The deadline to submit your ballot is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The KVSC music department host their revered Music Year in Review show on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. with a reveal of the top album of 2023 at 10:00 p.m. The top album will be played in its entirety at that time.