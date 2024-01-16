Waxahatchee Ticket Giveaway

Hey Crispy Bacon fans, during the show this evening, you have the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Waxahatchee play live at the Palace Theater in Minneapolis. The show is scheduled for Friday, April 19th, and will feature Good Morning as the opening act.

Tune in to Crispy Bacon tonight between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm CST, John Drake will give you a chance to see this show for free, courtesy of the Palace Theater and KVSC. Listen live at 88.1 FM KVSC or online at KVSC.org.