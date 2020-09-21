We’re the Short Part…and You’re the Sassy Part of Fall Pledge Drive

KVSC’s Fall Short and Sassy Pledge Week isn’t even a week! We’re keeping our pledge week intentionally short, but hopefully impactful, September 23-29.

Your Sound Alternative is successful thanks to its listeners who become members and support the music, shows, volunteer hosts and content on 88.1FM and live streamed. Due to the pandemic, we were not able to host a traditional on air pledge week in the spring–we were busy keeping everyone safe and flipping our technology so we could work remotely. This resulted in a 35% decline in the funds we would normally raise from our fantastic listeners.

This is where you can hop in and help out. We’re keeping the fundraiser short to not interrupt KVSC’s programming that has been a steady part of your radio enjoyment and entertainment. We hope you might share a cheeky or lively thought about the station when call your pledge to the on air host at 320-308-5872 (KVSC). You can pledge online easily too. Please note in the comments if you’d like a special thank you gift, and if apparel, what size works for you.

KVSC does not receive any direct operational or equipment budget support from SCSU–so your support is vital in keeping the station strong! We also love to have our listeners show their support in the greater community with pledge drive premium thank you gifts.

The new coffee mug is a pottery-style and each mug is unique. The T-shirt shares our pride of Minnesota and the brand new athletic Hoodie sweatshirt is sharp! Also, we’re heading into the winter months–so the embroidered pom-pom stocking hat is right on point for the season.

We hope you are bold, share a bit of sass–and show your support, or renew a lapsed membership to KVSC during our Short and Sassy Pledge Week…that isn’t even a week 🙂 — thank you!