May 23, 2023
Wright County Begins Annual Seal Coating Project
Grace Jacobson / News Director
The Wright County Highway Department’s annual seal coating project began Monday.
Seal coating projects are done as a preventive maintenance activity to extend the life of pavement that would otherwise need more expensive repairs.
The Department says all highways will remain open during the seal coating process.
A pilot car will lead traffic in the work zone.
They say the project will run through early June.