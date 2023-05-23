May 23, 2023

Wright County Begins Annual Seal Coating Project

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Wright County Highway Department’s annual seal coating project began Monday.

Seal coating projects are done as a preventive maintenance activity to extend the life of pavement that would otherwise need more expensive repairs.

The Department says all highways will remain open during the seal coating process.

A pilot car will lead traffic in the work zone.

They say the project will run through early June.

