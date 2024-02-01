Feb 1, 2024
Feedback surveys now open to all City of Sartell residents
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
SARTELL, Minn. — The National Community Survey is now open to all residents in the City of Sartell until Feb. 14.
The National Community Survey will allow the City to gather valuable data to help them move in a direction that is guided by the input of the residents and businesses.
For residents who received a survey invitation in the mail, the City says it’s very important that they complete that version (and access the survey using the URL provided in the mailed materials).
Those residents also have until Feb. 14 to complete the survey.
