Granite City Radio Theatre Welcomes Leslie Vincent on March 6

The 12th season of Granite City Radio Theatre continues on Wednesday, March 6th with special musical guest Leslie Vincent. The show takes place at the Pioneer Place Theatre, located in downtown St. Cloud.

Leslie Vincent is a songwriter and jazz vocalist who delivers powerhouse vocal performances and commands the stage with old-school panache. You can tune into KVSC-88.1FM to hear selections from her latest album, About Last Night. For Granite City Radio Theatre, she’ll of course be backed by our supremely talented house band, Collective Unconscious.

Jay Terry hosts the show and is joined by Heather and Mackenzie for snappy comedy sketches. You’ll also be entertained by Dan Barth’s terrific trivia contest and the riveting radio drama of Shades Brigade.

The Granite City Radio Theatre episode begins at 7:30 p.m. (CST). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. You can buy single show tickets for the March 6th episode. Alternatively, season tickets for Granite City Radio Theatre are still available, allowing you to secure your spot for both the March show and our season finale in May.