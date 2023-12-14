Mail Order Form for Camp Trivia Merchandise Now Available

As you prepare for KVSC’s Camp Trivia: 50 Hours in the Great Outdoors, there’s no need to rough it with old gear. This year, new Trivia t-shirts are available for purchase when you stop into the station to register your team. And if you want to enjoy some beverages around the campfire, we can help with that, too. Camp Trivia can coolers are available for your temperature control needs.

Of course, you get two free Camp Trivia posters when you register your team, but maybe your cabin or RV has a little more open wall space just begging for adornment. We have extra posters available for sale to give you even more opportunities to gaze upon the rustic beauty of this year’s design.

If you can’t make it down to the basement of Stewart Hall to sign up your camp crew for Trivia Weekend, you can get the KVSC Camp Trivia merchandise mail order form at this link. Print it up, fill it out, and mail it with a check to the following address:

KVSC Radio

Dan Seeger

720 4th Avenue South

27 Stewart Hall, SCSU

Saint Cloud, MN 56301

Alternatively, you can scan your completed form and email it to Dan Seeger at KVSC. We will contact you to arrange payment.

Trivia Weekend 2024 is February 16-18, and Trivia Team Registration begins December 18, 2023. For more information about all this year’s Trivia merchandise, visit the Trivia Merch page. For more information about Trivia registration, visit the Trivia Team Registration: The Process page.