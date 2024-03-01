MNL on the Road Presents VIAL in a Free, All Ages Show on March 25

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live is venturing away from Stewart Hall again for an MNL on the Road concert that you can attend for free! On Monday, March 25, we’re welcoming Minneapolis trio VIAL to the stage of the Pioneer Place Theatre in downtown St. Cloud. As usual, the show will air live on KVSC-88.1FM and UTVS, but you should pogo your way on over to the venue to see the band in person.

VIAL play indie punk with an irresistible power-pop edge to it, and they’ve been earning raves for the advance tracks from their new album, burnout. Just a few days before that album hits record store racks — and a couple weeks before their album release show in Minneapolis and subsequent tour — VIAL are going to deliver a blazing set for KVSC listeners.

MNL on the Road is a FREE, ALL AGES show. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:00 p.m. sharp.

If you can’t make it out to the show, you can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM, listening live on our website, or watching on UTVS. But you really should join at the Pioneer Place. If you need further convincing, check the following powerhouse cuts from their forthcoming album.