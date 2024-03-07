MNL Presents: Beneath Green on March 11th

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live continues with Beneath Green rolling into the KVSC studios on March 11th, starting at 9:00 pm.

Beneath Green is a seven piece original horn band from, Minneapolis. Their sound is groovy, psychedelic, and most importantly refreshing.

Beneath Green crosses the threshold of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM or streaming the station online at KVSC.org. Or you can watch the show live on UTVS.