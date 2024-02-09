MNL Presents: ImLazarus on February 12

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live continues with Twin Cities singer-songwriter ImLazarus stepping into the KVSC studios on February 12th.

Lazarus is a multi-instrumentalist who’s played in bands that have make noise on the college charts and shared the bill with acts such as Neil Young, Willie Nelson, Cage the Elephant, and Rancid. When he launched ImLazarus in late 2022, he inaugurated a new genre he dubbed Ragtime-Punk-Rock. You need to hear what this sounds like!

ImLazarus take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 12th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM or streaming the station online. Or you can watch the show live on UTVS.