MNL PRESENTS: WITNESS TRIPS ON JANUARY 29TH

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live continues as we are excited to welcome Witness Trips on Monday, January 29th.

Witness Trips is the creative outlet for singer-songwriter Zachary Thomas, who crafts smart, tuneful Americana tunes. Witness Trips hails from nearby St. Joseph.

Witness Trips takes the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 29th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM or streaming the station online. Or you can watch the show live on UTVS.