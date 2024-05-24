SCSU’s Acting President announces he won’t return to former role after Interim President starts on July 1

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University’s Acting President will not return to his former position once the Interim President steps in because of a new opportunity.

In an email sent to SCSU colleagues on Monday morning, acting president Larry Lee announced that though he “can’t say making the decision was easy,” he was offered and accepted the role of president at Blackburn College in Ill. He says the opportunity is “an honor.”

Despite his new job, Lee says he “remain[s] committed” to serving as Acting President until Interim President Larry Dietz steps in July 1. Lee added he also “look[s] forward to providing the University with a smooth transition” until his last day on July 18.

Lee formerly served as the University’s Vice President for Finance and Administration. He stepped in as Acting President on May 5 due to the early departure of Robbyn Wacker.

Until a new permanent CFO is identified, Lee announced Dan Golombiecki will serve as the interim Vice President for Finance and Administration.